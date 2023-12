76th NEA Tournament Central

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A high school basketball tradition continues.

Brackets and matchups are out for the 76th NEA Tournament. The boys and girls hoops action tips off Monday, December 18th at First National Bank Arena. The field is split up into Division 1 and Division 2. We’ll update this page with scores and highlights.

Monday, December 18th

1:30pm: Cedar Ridge vs. Hillcrest (Division 2 Girls)

3:00pm: Hoxie vs. Tuckerman (Division 1 Girls)

4:30pm: Marmaduke vs. Hillcrest (Division 2 Boys)

6:00pm: Riverside vs. Armorel (Division 2 Boys)

7:30pm: Valley View vs. Harrisburg (Division 1 Boys)

Tuesday, December 19th

1:30pm: Rector vs. McCrory (Division 2 Girls)

3:00pm: Cave City vs. Newport (Division 1 Girls)

4:30pm: Corning vs. Hoxie (Division 2 Boys)

6:00pm: Buffalo Island Central vs. McCrory (Division 2 Boys)

7:30pm: Blytheville vs. Walnut Ridge (Division 1 Boys)

Wednesday, December 20th

9:00am: Crowley’s Ridge Academy vs. Cross County (Division 2 Boys)

10:30am: Walnut Ridge vs. Gosnell (Division 1 Girls)

12:00pm: Rector vs. Ridgefield Christian (Division 2 Boys)

1:30pm: Bay vs. Izard County (Division 2 Girls)

3:00pm: Rivercrest vs. Piggott (Division 1 Boys)

4:30pm: Batesville vs. Cave City (Division 1 Boys)

6:00pm: Sloan-Hendrix vs. Cross County (Division 2 Girls)

7:30pm: Trumann vs. Tuckerman (Division 1 Boys)

9:00pm: Westside vs. Newport (Division 1 Boys)

Wednesday, December 27th

10:30am: Buffalo Island Central vs. Bay/ICC winner (Division 1 Girls Quarterfinal)

12:00pm: Riverside/Armorel winner vs. Marmaduke/Hillcrest winner (Division 2 Boys Quarterfinal)

1:30pm: Westside vs. Tuckerman/Hoxie winner (Division 1 Girls Quarterfinal)

3:00pm: Rivercrest/Piggott winner vs. Batesville/Cave City winner (Division 1 Boys Quarterfinal)

4:30pm: Marmaduke vs. Rector/McCrory winner (Division 2 Girls Quarterfinal)

6:00pm: BIC/McCrory winner vs. Rector/Ridgefield winner (Division 2 Boys Quarterfinal)

7:30pm: Pocahontas vs. Rivercrest (Division 1 Girls Quarterfinal)

9:00pm: Valley View/Harrisburg winner vs. Westside/Newport winner (Division 1 Boys Quarterfinal)

Thursday, December 28th

10:30am: Marked Tree vs. Cedar Ridge/Hillcrest winner (Division 2 Girls Quarterfinal)

12:00pm: Marked Tree vs. Corning/Hoxie winner (Division 2 Boys Quarterfinal)

1:30pm: Batesville vs. Cave City/Newport winner (Division 1 Girls Quarterfinal)

3:00pm: Forrest City vs. Trumann/Tuckerman winner (Division 1 Boys Quarterfinal)

4:30pm: Riverside vs. Sloan-Hendrix/Cross County winner (Division 2 Girls Quarterfinal)

6:00pm: Bay vs. CRA/Cross County winner (Division 2 Boys Quarterfinal)

7:30pm: Greene County Tech vs. Walnut Ridge/Gosnell winner (Division 1 Girls Quarterfinal)

9:00pm: Brookland vs. Blytheville/Walnut Ridge winner (Division 1 Boys Quarterfinal)

Friday, December 29th

10:30am: Division 2 Girls Semifinal

12:00pm: Division 2 Boys Semifinal

1:30pm: Division 1 Girls Semifinal

3:00pm: Division 1 Boys Semifinal

4:30pm: Division 2 Girls Semifinal

6:00pm: Division 2 Boys Semifinal

7:30pm: Division 1 Girls Semifinal

9:00pm: Division 1 Boys Semifinal

Saturday, December 30th

4:45pm: Division 2 Girls Championship

6:00pm: Division 2 Boys Championship

7:30pm: Division 1 Girls Championship

9:00pm: Division 1 Boys Championship

