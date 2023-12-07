Affidavit: Hedgehog, malnourished dogs rescued from home

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Greene County sheriff’s deputies arrested two people after they reported finding several malnourished dogs and a hedgehog at the couple’s home.

Edward Rouse, 42, and Cheyann Leonard, 25, are each charged with aggravated cruelty to a dog, cat, or equine.

According to the affidavit, the sheriff’s office received a tip on Nov. 29 regarding some malnourished dogs at a home on Greene 707 Road.

“Deputies followed up on the tip and located several dogs in the front yard that had their ribs showing,” the court documents stated. “There did not appear to be any food or water.”

Lieutenant Ashley Kulin stated a few of the dogs’ pelvic bones and spines were showing.

On Dec. 1, the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at the home to retrieve the dogs.

Inside the home, investigators also reported finding a hedgehog and a guinea pig inside two plastic tubs with holes poked in them.

Kulin described the guinea pig as being “severely underweight and had an injury to its face.”

After reviewing the case, Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to arrest Rouse and Leonard and set their bonds at $10,000 cash-only. The pair remain in custody at the Greene County Detention Center.

In addition to the felony charge, Leonard is also charged with two unclassified misdemeanors of cruelty to animals.

