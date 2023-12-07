Arkansas sees 4.4% wage growth as switching jobs sees smaller gains

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A new study found while Arkansas payroll numbers are climbing, they are trending below the national average.

According to the ADP Research Institute, the state’s year-over-year change in annual pay was 4.4% for Nov. 2023, with a median annual salary of $46,800 for workers who have stayed in their role for the past 12 months.

The national year-over-year median change in annual pay was 5.6%, the slowest wage growth since Sept. 2021. For those who switched jobs, the change was 8.1%, the smallest increase since June 2021.

You can read more data on ADP’s website.

