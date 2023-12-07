Football Friday Night
Bartlett (TN) forward, A-State signee R'Chaun King named MVP at Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic

Bartlett (TN) forward and Arkansas State signee R'Chaun King earned MVP honors at the Barry...
Bartlett (TN) forward and Arkansas State signee R'Chaun King earned MVP honors at the Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - R’Chaun King is a walking double-double for Bartlett, Tennessee.

The Arkansas State signee gave a preview of what’s to come in Jonesboro. The 3-star prospect dropped 17 points and 10 rebounds on December 2nd as the Panthers won the Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic. A-State coaches and players were at Don Riggs Hurricane Gymnasium to watch their future teammate.

King had offers from Alabama, Ole Miss, and Florida to name a few. The 6 foot 6 forward signed with the Red Wolves on November 9th for the 2024 recruiting class.

