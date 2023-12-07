Bartlett (TN) forward, A-State signee R’Chaun King named MVP at Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - R’Chaun King is a walking double-double for Bartlett, Tennessee.
The Arkansas State signee gave a preview of what’s to come in Jonesboro. The 3-star prospect dropped 17 points and 10 rebounds on December 2nd as the Panthers won the Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic. A-State coaches and players were at Don Riggs Hurricane Gymnasium to watch their future teammate.
King had offers from Alabama, Ole Miss, and Florida to name a few. The 6 foot 6 forward signed with the Red Wolves on November 9th for the 2024 recruiting class.
