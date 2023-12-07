Boutique makes donation to breast cancer support program

MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) – A business in Marmaduke is making sure it helps out in the battle against a life-threatening disease.

Belo Glo Boutique donated to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center’s Project Hope breast cancer support program.

According to a news release, the business sold breast cancer awareness t-shirts to help raise funds for the program.

“This contribution will go a long way in supporting breast cancer awareness and providing free mammograms to those in need,” said Tori Thompson, Director of the Foundation and Marketing at the AMMC in Paragould.

For more information about AMMC Project Hope, call 870-239-7077 or email foundation@arkansasmethodist.org.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.