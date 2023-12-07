Bradbury Art Museum exhibition features high school artists

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Young artists across Northeast Arkansas are getting noticed for their talents.

The Bradbury Art Museum (BAM) is hosting an exhibition featuring artwork from high school students from across the region.

Artwork by high school students from Jonesboro, Bay, Blytheville, Brookland, Corning, Harrisburg, Highland, Marked Tree, Paragould High, and Valley View will be on display in the “Inspired” exhibition.

Students were inspired by two exhibitions showcased at BAM earlier this year. One featured fantasy and surreal contemporary art.

K8 News spoke with three Jonesboro High School Students about why they chose their particular pieces of art for the exhibition.

“I decided to choose a story from Native American legends, and I was inspired by the whole captivation of being able to tell a story,” said JHS Junior Savannah Stanton.

Artwork by JHS Junior Savannah Stanton displayed in BAM for exhibition. (KAIT)

“Being able to see inside and out of someone, the dark and the light,” JHS Senior Abigail Leggett said. “Because typically, when you just look at someone, you don’t know what’s going on in their lives.”

Artwork displayed in BAM for exhibition by JHS Senior Abigail Leggett (KAIT)

“It’s about experiences. So, the red string would symbolize tangled experiences that we go through, and the fox represented bad experiences that we had as children,” said JHS Senior Kaitlyn Wright.

Artwork displayed in BAM for exhibition by JHS Senior Kaitlyn Wright. (KAIT)

Out of around 200 students, 65 were selected to be in the exhibition. Madeline McMahan, the curator and educator of BAM, said she’s impressed with the students’ bravery.

“It’s really incredibly brave for 200 students to put their artwork out there and be selected,” McMahan said. “It’s still hard for me as an artist to put it in front of someone else to judge.”

Leggett said the entire experience has helped her grow in confidence and helped her develop more experience beyond high school.

“It makes me feel like I’ve worked hard at something and being seen and appreciated for something, which can be hard as a high schooler,” Leggett said.

An opening ceremony was hosted on Thursday, where awards were given to some of the students. The exhibition will be open for viewing until Dec. 19.

