Bridge closed due to water main rupture

A bridge in Cleburne County is closed after a water main rupture caused significant damage.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A bridge in Cleburne County is closed after a water main rupture caused significant damage.

ARDOT said at 10:09 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, a water main ruptured on Highway 110 near Pangburn.

(ARDOT)

Officials explained the rupture caused significant material loss underneath the bridge at the bridge end.

There will be a detour at the intersection of Highway 110 and Highway 124 in Pangburn.

K8 News will continue to follow this story for more details.

