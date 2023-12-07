Community worries about loss of public access after bridge removal

NINE MILE RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A community is worried about the erasing of public access after the removal of a bridge.

Last week, ArDOT cut the ribbon on its new bridge across the Spring River connecting Nine Mile Ridge to the Hardy area.

Since that time, ArDOT has removed the “Humphrey’s Ford” low water crossing bridge, and the road and land surrounding the former bridge will be turned back over to private property owners, which has some worried.

“The loss of the bridge was coming. It was imminent. What wasn’t brought forward is now being treated as an insignificant afterthought that we’re losing this access,” Area Resident Shane Tacker explained.

Tacker explained the low water crossing was the only free public access to the river for miles, which he fears is turning the river into a “pay for play” aspect.

“This is part of what makes the Natural State in Arkansas what it is. We make it pay to play, which is what this loss of access will do, we’re like Disneyworld now,” Tacker said.

The resident said he’s spoken to ArDOT about the issue multiple times but is afraid there isn’t much more that can be done, but he’s hoping an area near the new bridge will be turned into a free public access.

“My goal here is to get some sort of public access,” Tacker said.

ArDOT told K8 News that, at this time, no provisions have been made around the new bridge to provide a public access.

