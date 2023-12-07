Football Friday Night
Dec. 7: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Thanks to a southwest wind, temperatures will warm up later this afternoon.

It will also start to bring in more moisture as well.

We will see that in the form of more cloud cover this afternoon.

I’m going with partly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 50s.

Not as cold tonight as temperatures will only fall into the 40s.

We warm into the low 60s tomorrow.

Rain and thunderstorms will arrive by Saturday morning.

The strongest storms should stay south of Region 8; I cannot rule out a strong storm or two.

Most of the rain will be out of here by the late afternoon on Saturday, and colder air will filter back into the area Saturday night and into Sunday.

We will be here to fine-tune the chance for storms.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A bridge in Cleburne County is closed after a water main rupture caused significant damage.

The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened Wednesday evening.

Police stress there is no threat after a convenience store shootout last week.

The Blytheville School District told parents kids may be a little late to get home because of a bus driver shortage.

Arkansas legislators are taking a closer look at the discrepancy between expired tags and registered vehicles.

A Dunklin County Chief Deputy will be laid to rest this morning.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Most Read

The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
A North Carolina man died Tuesday when a tractor-trailer truck slammed into the rear of his van.
Man killed in rear-end collision
ASP estimated the street value of the drugs on the black market at $3.6 million.
Troopers seize 800 pounds of pot during traffic stop
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a closed-door...
GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California is resigning, 2 months after his ouster as House speaker
Carrie Howard is being held in the Greene County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash-only bond...
Woman accused of permitting sexual abuse of child

Latest News

A bridge in Cleburne County is closed after a water main rupture caused significant damage.
Bridge closed due to water main rupture
Over the past several years, the district has noticed a rising number of incidents like this...
Trumann stepping up school security
According to the ADP Research Institute, the state’s year-over-year change in annual pay was...
Arkansas sees 4.4% wage growth as switching jobs sees smaller gains
Belo Glo Boutique donated to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center’s Project Hope breast cancer...
Boutique makes donation to breast cancer support program