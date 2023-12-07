Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Deputy US marshal detained after ‘inappropriate behavior’ while intoxicated on flight, agency says

A deputy U.S. marshal was detained in the United Kingdom on suspicion of acting...
A deputy U.S. marshal was detained in the United Kingdom on suspicion of acting inappropriately while intoxicated on a flight from New York, the agency said Wednesday.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A deputy U.S. marshal was detained in the United Kingdom on suspicion of acting inappropriately while intoxicated on a flight from New York, the agency said Wednesday.

The deputy was one of two who flew to London Tuesday to bring back a person suspected of a crime when the federal agent was accused of acting inappropriately toward at least one woman on board the flight, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The second deputy was also briefly detained and later sent back to the United States, the person said. The official was not authorized to publicly detail the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

The incident was first reported by NBC.

The U.S. Marshals said in a statement that the agency takes allegations of misconduct by its employees seriously and it’s cooperating with the investigation by UK law enforcement.

“The alleged actions of the employees do not reflect the professionalism of the thousands of employees of the USMS or its core values,” the agency said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The firing of a Jonesboro Police Department employee has prompted outrage by a city commission...
Commission member resigns in wake of JPD employee firing
Police arrested a 15-year-old Trumann boy after they said he threatened to bring a submachine...
Police: Boy threatened to shoot up school with ‘submachine gun’
Former police chief faces felony charges
Former police chief faces felony charges
Crews responded to a diesel leak in Craighead County that temporarily halted traffic.
Highway reopened following diesel leak
Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting Monday evening.
Police searching for suspect involved in shooting

Latest News

FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars safety Sergio Brown speaks during an NFL event for kids, July 15,...
Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown pleads not guilty to killing mother
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
Bartlett (TN) forward, A-State signee R’Chaun King named MVP at Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on funding for Ukraine from the Roosevelt Room of the...
As Ukraine aid falters in the Senate, Biden signals he’s willing to make a deal on border security