Earthquake recorded in Mississippi County

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Wednesday night in Mississippi County.

The magnitude 2.1 tremor was recorded at 8:53 p.m. Dec. 6.

It was centered about 1.3 miles south-southeast of Dell and about 9 miles southwest of Blytheville. (U.S. Geological Survey)

It was centered about 1.3 miles south-southeast of Dell and about 9 miles southwest of Blytheville.

According to the USGS, it had a depth of 18 kilometers (11.2 miles).

If you felt it, click here to report it to the USGS.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.