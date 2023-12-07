Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

JPD investigating series of car thefts

Instead of stealing Christmas, Jonesboro police are searching for a Grinch stealing cars.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Instead of stealing Christmas, Jonesboro police are searching for a Grinch stealing cars.

The Jonesboro Police Department said nearly a half-dozen cars have been stolen since the start of December.

The thieves are not targeting specific areas of town. They’ve occurred all over the city.

JPD has taken reports from the following streets:

  • College Boulevard
  • Daybreak Drive
  • Greensboro Road
  • Kellers Chapel Road
  • Walnut Street

In one case, the vehicle was left unlocked at an auto body shop with the key under the floor mat.

JPD advises drivers to lock their vehicles and never leave the keys inside.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
A North Carolina man died Tuesday when a tractor-trailer truck slammed into the rear of his van.
Man killed in rear-end collision
ASP estimated the street value of the drugs on the black market at $3.6 million.
Troopers seize 800 pounds of pot during traffic stop
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a closed-door...
GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California is resigning, 2 months after his ouster as House speaker
Carrie Howard is being held in the Greene County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash-only bond...
Woman accused of permitting sexual abuse of child

Latest News

The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night shooting.
Jonesboro police investigating shooting
A bridge in Cleburne County is closed after a water main rupture caused significant damage.
Bridge closed due to water main rupture
Over the past several years, the district has noticed a rising number of incidents like this...
Trumann stepping up school security
According to the ADP Research Institute, the state’s year-over-year change in annual pay was...
Arkansas sees 4.4% wage growth as switching jobs sees smaller gains