JPD investigating series of car thefts
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Instead of stealing Christmas, Jonesboro police are searching for a Grinch stealing cars.
The Jonesboro Police Department said nearly a half-dozen cars have been stolen since the start of December.
The thieves are not targeting specific areas of town. They’ve occurred all over the city.
JPD has taken reports from the following streets:
- College Boulevard
- Daybreak Drive
- Greensboro Road
- Kellers Chapel Road
- Walnut Street
In one case, the vehicle was left unlocked at an auto body shop with the key under the floor mat.
JPD advises drivers to lock their vehicles and never leave the keys inside.
