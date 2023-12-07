JPD investigating series of car thefts

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Instead of stealing Christmas, Jonesboro police are searching for a Grinch stealing cars.

The Jonesboro Police Department said nearly a half-dozen cars have been stolen since the start of December.

The thieves are not targeting specific areas of town. They’ve occurred all over the city.

JPD has taken reports from the following streets:

College Boulevard

Daybreak Drive

Greensboro Road

Kellers Chapel Road

Walnut Street

In one case, the vehicle was left unlocked at an auto body shop with the key under the floor mat.

JPD advises drivers to lock their vehicles and never leave the keys inside.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.