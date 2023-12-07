Lawsuit challenges Jonesboro’s termination of police department employee amidst growing controversy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro, and several employees, including the police chief, are being sued by a former employee.

Rachel Anderson, a senior video analyst at the Jonesboro Police Department, filed a lawsuit following her termination from the department last month.

A resident of Craighead County and a five-year veteran of the police department, Anderson was fired after vocalizing her opposition to a $17.5 million bond issue during a city council meeting on November 7, 2023.

The proposal, supported by Mayor Harold Copenhaver, aimed to fund capital improvement projects, including constructing a new joint E911 Dispatch and Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC).

Police Chief Rick Elliott, citing violations of city handbook policies and JPD regulations, terminated Anderson on November 14, 2023. The termination, tied to her comments during the public meeting, triggered public outrage.

The ensuing legal complaint, filed by Anderson, alleges defamation, abuse of process, and violations of her state constitutional rights. The complaint paints a detailed picture of Anderson’s career, highlighting commendations for her outstanding contributions, including being named “Officer of the Year” in 2021.

The lawsuit delves into the circumstances surrounding Anderson’s termination, including claims she tried to communicate concerns through official channels. The legal document unveils a series of text messages between Anderson and the city’s Chief Administrative Officer Brian Richardson, underscoring her worries about being excluded from discussions about the RTCC.

In a text conversation on October 4, 2023, Anderson inquired about the plans for a new RTCC building, expressing concern about being left out of the decision-making process. Richardson’s responses indicated uncertainty about the plans and the potential exclusion of Anderson from the discussions.

The lawsuit also detailed Anderson’s efforts to communicate her concerns through official channels. The lawsuit claims emails to Mayor Copenhaver went unanswered, showcasing a pattern of what Anderson claims to be ignored attempts at collaboration.

In a disciplinary letter, Elliott cited violations of city handbook policies and JPD regulations as the primary reasons for Anderson’s termination. The letter emphasized that her actions had eroded the city’s trust and confidence in her role, leading to her immediate dismissal.

Anderson argues that her termination was solely based on her speech at the city council meeting and that the reasons provided were false or misleading.

During her termination with Chief Elliott, the lawsuit states Anderson asked which policies she violated. According to the lawsuit, he couldn’t give specific policies but said that it all fell under the Handbook, the JPD Policy, and the Civilian Code of Ethics.

After receiving a copy of her personnel file, the lawsuit said Anderson discovered specific policies circled in each document.

The Civilian Code of Ethics highlighted points about respecting and being loyal to the city, which Anderson argues she upheld during her public commentary. Councilman LJ Bryant echoed this sentiment, commending her professional conduct during the city council meeting.

Bryant expressed disappointment at the firing, characterizing Anderson as an outstanding employee and cautioning against punitive measures based on political beliefs.

The JPD Policy circled points about public criticism and unbecoming conduct. However, Anderson argues that public criticism is essential for growth and has filed for a Declaratory Judgment, challenging the policy’s compatibility with transparency and its contradiction to the Arkansas Whistleblower Act and the Arkansas Constitution.

City officials, including Communication Director Bill Campbell, have maintained that the termination was appropriate, dismissing calls for an independent investigation as “performative.” According to Campbell, the city attorney’s office reportedly reviewed and approved the decision.

The lawsuit further highlights the City Handbook’s on unnecessary or unauthorized use of City property and insubordination. Anderson contends that these points are irrelevant to her case, as demonstrated by her respectful communication and attempts to follow the established chain of command.

According to the suit, Anderson alleges the termination and comments by the City have led to false allegations in her personnel file that have damaged her public standing and hindered her job search efforts. Anderson has demanded a name-clearing hearing to address these allegations, but the defendants, including Elliott and the city, have refused to grant her this opportunity.

The controversy took another turn when city Keep Jonesboro Beautiful commission member Andrew Nadzam, a criminal defense attorney, resigned in protest during a city council meeting on December 5, 2023. Nadzam expressed his belief that Anderson’s firing was unjust and violated her First Amendment rights.

“The city has not cited any official policy addressing when city employees and officers may speak to the city council. The city has had years to develop such a policy. That is the city’s fault and not Ms. Anderson’s,” Nadzam declared during his resignation.

The suit asks for a jury trial and for Anderson to be paid compensatory damages, a positive reference from the city, and designation as re-hirable by the city. It also asks for public apology training for the Mayor, City Attorney, Police Chief, and Director of Communications. Anderson is also asking for back pay and reinstatement of her job.

