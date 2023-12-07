Make-A-Wish makes dreams come true for Paragould girl

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Balloons, a band and a big surprise were on tap for a very special 12-year-old from Paragould.

Make-A-Wish Mid-South made dreams come true for Kiley Raska, a young lady living with a life-changing illness.

Raska’s family and friends submitted Kiley’s story for a wish back in June. Her wish was for a brand new camper in which to make memories with those same family and friends.

Suzie Woodring is a Wish mom and a representative of Make-A-Wish Mid-South. She told K8 News having her daughter’s wish granted made all the difference in the world and that’s why she’s so excited for Raska.

“For Kiley to just kind of forget you know treatment and medicine and all of those things and just be a kid and have something to look forward to with those memories, it’s indescribable,” said Woodring.

To make it all happen, the students and staff of Nettleton Public Schools went to work. During Wish week back in February, they raised more than $10,000 in 10 days.

Ella Barnett of Nettleton Public Schools said they did various fundraisers to get the money together.

Barnett said, “It’s kind of cool to see everyone come together to collaborate to make something great happen.”

Chuck’s RV in Paragould got Raska set up with a Cherokee Wolf Den camper. Frito Lay provided the snacks.

Now, Raska plans to decorate the camper and hit the road with family and friends.

