Police investigate evening shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened Wednesday evening.

According to a Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, the shooting incident took place on the block of 1800 Irby Street.

The police said that gunshots were fired after a fight escalated into a shooting.

The police collected shell casting from the scene and reported that no one was injured at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and K8 News will update you on more details.

