Police stress there is no threat after convenience store shootout

KENNETT, Ark. (KAIT) - After a shooting in Kennett took place last Thursday, people in town are still concerned about the whereabouts of 3 of the 5 people involved.

Tanya Summers, Eric Thomas, and Jamison Taylor were last seen in Marmaduke fleeing from police and are wanted on multiple charges.

A look at one of the bullet holes lodged into the side of the convenience store in Kennett. (KAIT)

There are still bullet holes in the building and glass all over the ground at the Convenience Store, as Kennett Police Chief Kenny Wilson said he had never seen anything like this.

“In all my years working here in Kennett, we have had shootings and stuff in the past, nothing of this magnitude where that many rounds were exchanged and all that it is pretty abnormal for this area.”

Wilson said there were over 50 shots fired into the building after a disagreement between the suspects. Even with all that happened, Wilson believes everyone in Kennett is safe.

“We really don’t think the shooter is still in the Kennett area,” Wilson said.

Even if the suspects are not in town there could be people still anxious from Thursday’s events as Wilson said he understands if people are scared.

“I can understand with it being a business people being a little apprehensive about going place like that but this was really an isolated incident, this was a feud between these individuals,” Wilson said.

Although the 3 suspects are at large Wilson is confident this nightmare will soon come to an end.

“We have some stuff in order so I can’t say a whole lot but hopefully by the end of the week we will have all of the players involved,” Wilson said.

