Puppies dumped in cemetery, reward offered

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas animal rescue is offering a reward after finding a box of pups dumped in a cemetery.

Marked Tree Animal Rescue said Wednesday morning, they found 7 puppies inside a cardboard box that had been taped shut.

They said the puppies, which weigh between two to three pounds each, are malnourished and have roundworms but they have tested negative for canine parvovirus.

“The tiniest is not doing well and [has] been put on a heating pad,” MTAR said in a statement shared on social media.

Anyone with information about these puppies should call Marked Tree police at 870-358-2024.

Meanwhile, MTAR needs help providing care for the pups.

“Compromised animals require extra everything,” the charity said.

If you would like to make a donation, they need the following:

Paper towels

Disinfecting bleach

Laundry detergent

Puppy food

Cotton swabs

Bedding

