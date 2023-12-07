Football Friday Night
On a roll: District paying off lunch debt

By Hayden Savage
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A school district in Independence County is rising to the occasion of paying off student’s outstanding meal balances.

The Batesville School District is inviting the community to roll with their fundraising plan to sell dozens of hot rolls, with money raised going to bake away student’s outstanding balances.

The district said the fundraiser is a great way to help out families during the holiday season.

“Our student debt is very high. We really want to bring it down. OPAA Food Management and the Batesville School District are working hand in hand to try and bring some relief to parents,” Nutritional Services Director Beth McSpadden said.

McSpadden said it was a team effort to come up with the idea of a fundraiser.

“It was kind of a group effort. We all talked about it and kind of threw different ideas around, then this opportunity presented itself,” McSpadden added.

For more information on how to purchase a dozen rolls, visit the school district’s Facebook page.

