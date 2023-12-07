Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

School district struggling to find bus drivers

buses are doubled up throughout Blytheville as they try to get kids back from school.
buses are doubled up throughout Blytheville as they try to get kids back from school.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Blytheville School District told parents kids may be a little late to get home because of a bus driver shortage.

Wednesday afternoon the school alerted parents that kids may be 30-45 minutes late arriving home from the bus because they don’t have enough drivers.

Superintendent Dr. Vernoica Perkins said the only reason they have a transportation department is because of their amazing drivers.

“Drivers for sure have been doing a good job pitching in and that is why we have had as much success as we have because our drivers are the reason, we have been able to keep the transportation department running,” Perkins said.

Perkins said this is not just an afternoon problem, they have been forced to start later in the mornings sometimes because of pick-ups.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The firing of a Jonesboro Police Department employee has prompted outrage by a city commission...
Commission member resigns in wake of JPD employee firing
Police arrested a 15-year-old Trumann boy after they said he threatened to bring a submachine...
Police: Boy threatened to shoot up school with ‘submachine gun’
Former police chief faces felony charges
Former police chief faces felony charges
Crews responded to a diesel leak in Craighead County that temporarily halted traffic.
Highway reopened following diesel leak
Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting Monday evening.
Police searching for suspect involved in shooting

Latest News

The store in Kennett that is boarded up after gunfire broke out.
Police stress there is no threat after convenience store shootout
The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened Wednesday...
Police investigate evening shooting
Bartlett (TN) forward, A-State signee R’Chaun King named MVP at Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic
Harrisburg softball standout Rylee Condra signs with Cottey College
The Batesville School District is inviting the community to roll with their fundraising plan...
On a roll: District paying off lunch debt