School district struggling to find bus drivers

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Blytheville School District told parents kids may be a little late to get home because of a bus driver shortage.

Wednesday afternoon the school alerted parents that kids may be 30-45 minutes late arriving home from the bus because they don’t have enough drivers.

Superintendent Dr. Vernoica Perkins said the only reason they have a transportation department is because of their amazing drivers.

“Drivers for sure have been doing a good job pitching in and that is why we have had as much success as we have because our drivers are the reason, we have been able to keep the transportation department running,” Perkins said.

Perkins said this is not just an afternoon problem, they have been forced to start later in the mornings sometimes because of pick-ups.

