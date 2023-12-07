Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Senate Republicans demand border concessions in exchange for aid to Ukraine

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Republicans say Democrats are not taking negotiations seriously when it comes to changes at the southern border.

“The Commander in Chief Joe Biden needs to wake up, and do something about our broken border,” Sen. Lindsey Graham said.

Graham held a press conference Thursday with a group of Republican senators, and said he wants to see major changes at the U.S. border in exchange for additional aid to Ukraine. Graham said one of those changes includies forcing migrants to await asylum hearings outside the country. Graham says wait times for hearings often takes 3-4 years.

“Stay outside the United States,” Graham said. “Once you let people loose into the country, it gets back all over the world that once you get to America you never leave. The first thing you need to do to stop the flow, or slow it down is to make sure people waiting for the asylum hearing are not released into the country.”

Democrats said they are attempting to negotiate on the border, but it is dangerous to tie such a hot button political issue like the border to an ongoing war involving Russia.

“This is a national security moment for our country,” Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-GA, said. “Protecting, or giving Ukraine the resources it needs, is not just about Ukraine.”

Graham said President Joe Biden needs to take the lead for Democrats in negotiations. Biden said he’s willing to negotiate, but the White House will only go so far.

“The president put forth a comprehensive plan on day one, almost three years ago,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. Almost. And what they do instead is put forth extreme, extreme, extreme bills.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
A North Carolina man died Tuesday when a tractor-trailer truck slammed into the rear of his van.
Man killed in rear-end collision
Carrie Howard is being held in the Greene County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash-only bond...
Woman accused of permitting sexual abuse of child
ASP estimated the street value of the drugs on the black market at $3.6 million.
Troopers seize 800 pounds of pot during traffic stop
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a closed-door...
GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California is resigning, 2 months after his ouster as House speaker

Latest News

Balloons, a band and a big surprise were on tap for a very special 12-year-old from Paragould.
Make-A-Wish makes dreams come true for Paragould girl
Without hesitation, the driver is seen picking up the packages in one large stack and moving...
UPS driver goes the extra mile to move Amazon packages out of the rain on family’s porch
A delivery driver in upstate New York is being credited with going the extra mile. (Source:...
UPS driver moves packages out of the rain
FILE -- The IRS said the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans will increase...
IRS announces changes to 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts for 2024
Ammiesta “Ammie” Stewart, 50, is graduating from Jackson State University’s Mississippi...
Elementary teacher, mom of 3, diagnosed with lupus is graduating from residency program