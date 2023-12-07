Trumann stepping up school security

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Over the past several years, the Trumann School District has noticed a rising number of incidents occurring across the country.

Along with SROs, the district has safety coordinators at every campus to ensure the safety of students and staff members.

“They will search the student and their belongings to make sure there are no weapons, and after that, they will contact the SROs”, said McCaa.

With nearly every high schooler using some form of social media, threats can be made within the school.

School Resource Officer of Trumann Johnny Johnson said a student was issuing threats via social media.

Johnson and other safety coordinators are watching social media platforms for any form of threats.

“We have to find out usernames, and profiles if someone sends a threat to another student or faculty member on Snapchat or any other social media”, said Johnson.

Mac McCaa is the district’s safety coordinator. He said that his staff and the other SROs are ready for any type of threat or attack on the school thanks to the immense training they have been through.

McCaa said the district recognized one or two people cannot keep hundreds of students safe, so the school stepped up its game by training a safety coordinator.

“Having one at each campus allows for them to go and around and continually monitor and they are receiving the same training.”, said McCaa.

If you are a parent and would like to review the security guidelines and procedures, you can visit the Trumann School District’s website.

McCaa encourages each parent to review the guidelines. “We want families to know how we are treating safety and security here at Trumann, it’s our number one goal.”, said McCaa.

