Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Whistleblower complaint triggers city audit

The Missouri State Auditor’s Office is investigating the city of Kennett after receiving a tip...
The Missouri State Auditor’s Office is investigating the city of Kennett after receiving a tip from a whistleblower.(KFVS)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The Missouri State Auditor’s Office is investigating the city of Kennett after receiving a tip from a whistleblower.

State auditors met with city officials on Wednesday, Dec. 6, to begin the audit process, Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick said in a news release.

The audit is the result of a complaint of “fraudulent activity” called in to the Whistleblower Hotline.

“Because of the whistleblower complaint, we were able to work with the city to do an initial investigation that found the claims of fraudulent activity to be credible,” Fitzpatrick said.

He did not say what exactly that fraudulent activity entailed.

Fitzpatrick hopes the audit will “identify areas where the city can make improvements to prevent the misuse of tax dollars from happening again.”

He urged anyone with information that would be helpful to this audit to contact his office immediately by calling the Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at mailto:moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
A North Carolina man died Tuesday when a tractor-trailer truck slammed into the rear of his van.
Man killed in rear-end collision
ASP estimated the street value of the drugs on the black market at $3.6 million.
Troopers seize 800 pounds of pot during traffic stop
Carrie Howard is being held in the Greene County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash-only bond...
Woman accused of permitting sexual abuse of child
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a closed-door...
GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California is resigning, 2 months after his ouster as House speaker

Latest News

Rachel Anderson, a former senior video analyst at the Jonesboro Police Department, filed a...
Lawsuit challenges Jonesboro’s termination of police department employee amidst growing controversy
The Arkansas Department of Transportation shut down a Cleburne County bridge for several hours...
Water main rupture shuts down bridge
Belo Glo Boutique donated to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center’s Project Hope breast cancer...
Boutique makes donation to breast cancer support program
Carrie Howard is being held in the Greene County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash-only bond...
Woman accused of permitting sexual abuse of child