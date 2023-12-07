Whistleblower complaint triggers city audit

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The Missouri State Auditor’s Office is investigating the city of Kennett after receiving a tip from a whistleblower.

State auditors met with city officials on Wednesday, Dec. 6, to begin the audit process, Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick said in a news release.

The audit is the result of a complaint of “fraudulent activity” called in to the Whistleblower Hotline.

“Because of the whistleblower complaint, we were able to work with the city to do an initial investigation that found the claims of fraudulent activity to be credible,” Fitzpatrick said.

He did not say what exactly that fraudulent activity entailed.

Fitzpatrick hopes the audit will “identify areas where the city can make improvements to prevent the misuse of tax dollars from happening again.”

He urged anyone with information that would be helpful to this audit to contact his office immediately by calling the Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at mailto:moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.

