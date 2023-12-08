Football Friday Night
ArDOT announces Transportation Alternatives Program and Recreational Trails Program

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation has announced the award recipients for the 2023 Transportation Alternatives Program and Recreational Trails Program.

The TAP was reauthorized by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and provides funding for programs and projects defined as “transportation alternatives” for pedestrians, bicyclists, and other non-motorized forms of transportation.

The TAP is a reimbursement-type grant program that provides for an 80% federal share and a 20% local match from eligible applicants.

Under the TAP, eligible projects can include the construction of on-road and off-road trail facilities that include sidewalks, bicycle infrastructure, pedestrian and bicycle signals, lighting, and other safety-related infrastructure. Conversion of abandoned railroad corridors for pedestrian and bicycle trails is also eligible.

The RTP is funded through a portion of TAP funds set aside specifically for recreational trails. These funds are eligible for the maintenance and restoration of existing trails, development and rehabilitation of trailside and trailhead facilities and trail linkages, and construction of new trails.

For 2023, a total of 47 TAP projects were awarded for approximately $15 million and a total of 14 RTP projects were awarded for approximately $2 million.

To be notified of future funding cycles for these programs, please subscribe to ARDOT’s Local Public Agency Information at http://www.ardot.gov/LPA.

