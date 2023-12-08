Football Friday Night
Arkansas legislators looking closer at expired tags and registered vehicles

Arkansas legislators are taking a closer look at the discrepancy between expired tags and registered vehicles.(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Arkansas legislators are taking a closer look at the discrepancy between expired tags and registered vehicles.

According to our content partner, KARK, The Joint House and Senate Transportation Committee convened on Wednesday to discuss the latest figures with the Department of Finance and Administration.

According to the FDA, 269,113 temporary tags have been issued this year while there have only been 141,363 total registrations.

“It’s difficult to try to associate the number of temp tags issued and the number of cars registered and try to make an exact estimate,” said DFA Revenue Commissioner Charlie Collins.

You can read more on KARK’s website.

