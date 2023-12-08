Football Friday Night
Arkansas State University System names interim president

Dr. Robin Myers retired in July after 11 years as chancellor of ASU-Mountain Home.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees voted Friday to name Dr. Robin Myers to serve as its interim system president.

Myers, who is chancellor emeritus at ASU-Mountain Home, will assume duties on Jan. 15. He retired in July after 11 years as chancellor of ASU-Mountain Home.

The move follows ASU System president Chuck Welch’s announcement on Nov. 14 that he would resign after nearly 13 years.

According to Friday’s news release, Myers will not be a candidate for the permanent position.

Trustee Price Gardner of Little Rock said the board would begin its search in January with the hope of hiring a new president by May.

“We will be reviewing search firm options in the next two weeks,” Gardner said. “It’s an attractive position, and we expect to have a quality pool of candidates. We’re not looking for someone to make significant changes or overhaul things. We have one of the strongest system staffs and group of chancellors in the country. We’re hiring from a position of strength and don’t want to lose momentum.”

To read the full news release, click here.

