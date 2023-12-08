Football Friday Night
Arkansas volleyball beats Kentucky to advance to Elite Eight

The Razorbacks compete in the Southeastern Conference(Source: Razorback Athletics)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
The third-seeded Razorbacks had their hands full in the round of 16 taking on the second-seeded Kentucky Wildcats after losing twice to them in the regular season, but the third time was the charm for Arkansas as the Hogs defeated the Cats 3-2 on Thursday to advance to their first-ever regional final appearance.

In addition to going a step further in the tournament, it was the first victory over Kentucky for the team since 2012, the first in head coach Jason Watson’s tenure and the first for the team’s prolific senior class.

Graduate outside hitter Jill Gillen had a stellar night for Arkansas with 20 kills on 46 swings with just two errors for a .391 hitting percentage, two aces, and 12 digs for a double-double.

Gillen was one of four Hogs on the night who had double-doubles, along with Taylor Head, Maggie Cartwright and Hannah Hogue. Cartwright also had a historic match with two aces, which solidified a spot in the program career top 10 for her.

Junior libero Courtney Jackson had a tremendous outing anchoring the Hog defense with a team-high 19 digs, while junior middle blocker Sania Petties put down five blocks – two solo and three block assists – to keep the Wildcats at bay.

The Hogs will face off against No. 1 overall seed Nebraska in Saturday’s regional final at 5 p.m. in Lincoln, and the match will be broadcast live on ESPNU.

