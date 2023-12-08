Cardinals trade Tyler O’Neill to Boston Red Sox

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - John Mozeliak telegraphed the move by mentioning Tyler O’Neill by name as a potential trade candidate this week at the MLB Winter Meetings. Friday, the Cardinals found a trade partner for the uber-athletic outfielder.

The Cardinals have announced that they have traded O’Neill to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for a pair of relief pitchers, Nick Robertson and Victor Santos.

Robertson is a 25-year-old right-hander who posted a 6.04 ERA in 22 games between the Dodgers and Red Sox this past season. His numbers at Triple-A featured an ERA closer to 3.00, giving some hope that he could contribute in 2024. At both levels, Robertson posted better than a strikeout-per-inning, adding a swing-and-miss element that the Cardinals have been targeting in moves this off-season.

Robertson takes O’Neill’s slot on the St. Louis 40-man roster, which keeps the current tally on the 40-man at a full 40.

Santos is a 23-year-old minor-league arm who missed the 2023 season but has returned to the mound for the Dominican Winter League. In 2022, he posted a 4.95 ERA in Triple-A.

We have acquired RHP Nick Robertson and RHP Victor Santos from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for OF Tyler O'Neill. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/J5zfi1x14u — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) December 8, 2023

Following his two straight Gold Glove seasons, O’Neill struggled with durability concerns over the past two years, playing just partial seasons in both campaigns. This past season, O’Neill posted a .231/.312/.403 batting line which measured out to a below league-average OPS+ of 94.

O’Neill will head to Boston where he will presumably get the opportunity to roam the shallow left-field terrain in front of the Green Monster at Fenway Park. While that could present some challenges defensively, the Monster could also play into O’Neill’s favor due to his tremendous raw power from the right side of the plate.

