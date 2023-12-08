Football Friday Night
Ceremony honors those who paid the ultimate sacrifice

From Region 8 News at Six
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Veterans gathered at the Craighead County Courthouse on Thursday to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

On the 82nd year of observance of the day that will live in infamy, many veterans came together to tell stories of what they remembered of December 7, 1941.

Danny Honnoll organized the event and said today was a special day.

“This is not as big as Memorial Day or Veterans Day, but in Craighead County and Jonesboro, we choose to observe this day because we had three individuals die on December 7th and 8th that we know of,” Honnoll said.

The Craighead County Veterans Memorial Foundation said they are so thankful there is a special place in town to honor those who fought for our country.

