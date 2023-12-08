Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Crews work to restore power to thousands

Power outage
Power outage(City of Longview)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are responding to multiple power outages across Region 8.

According to a post from Craighead Electric Cooperative, the outage is due to a fault on a large transmission line.

CCEC currently has crews working to restore power.

Lake City, Brookland, and Farville, among others, are currently seeing outages, and it is unclear at this time when power should be restored.

To report an outage, you can call Craighead Electric Cooperative at 1-888-771-7772.

This is a developing story and we will update this as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina man died Tuesday when a tractor-trailer truck slammed into the rear of his van.
Man killed in rear-end collision
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
Carrie Howard is being held in the Greene County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash-only bond...
Woman accused of permitting sexual abuse of child
ASP estimated the street value of the drugs on the black market at $3.6 million.
Troopers seize 800 pounds of pot during traffic stop
Rachel Anderson, a former senior video analyst at the Jonesboro Police Department, filed a...
Lawsuit challenges Jonesboro’s termination of police department employee amidst growing controversy

Latest News

People hitting up sales while getting ready for the holidays.
Shopping safely as the holidays approach
Veterans from all over Jonesboro gathering to honor those who lost their lives in the attacks...
Ceremony honors those who paid the ultimate sacrifice
A package of legislation submitted in the Missouri House of Representatives would establish a...
Proposed public safety package would create Missouri task force to fight cyberstalking, harassment
Balloons, a band and a big surprise were on tap for a very special 12-year-old from Paragould.
Make-A-Wish makes dreams come true for Paragould girl