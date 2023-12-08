Crews work to restore power to thousands
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are responding to multiple power outages across Region 8.
According to a post from Craighead Electric Cooperative, the outage is due to a fault on a large transmission line.
CCEC currently has crews working to restore power.
Lake City, Brookland, and Farville, among others, are currently seeing outages, and it is unclear at this time when power should be restored.
To report an outage, you can call Craighead Electric Cooperative at 1-888-771-7772.
This is a developing story and we will update this as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.