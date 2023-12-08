Dec. 8: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up relatively mild this morning, albeit a bit windy.

Clouds are also increasing across the area today.

I’m going with mostly cloudy skies today with temperatures in the low 60s.

That wind stays with us. I cannot rule out a couple of showers during the day as moisture increases.

Models have backed off most of the storms for the early morning hours on Saturday, but a model does continue to bring in storms by sunrise.

We would have to watch those due to one or two of those being severe.

The strongest storms should stay south of Region 8, with most of the rain and storms moving out by the evening on Saturday.

Cooler air will filter in on Sunday and Monday.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast

News Headlines

An Arkansas State Police report gives new insight into a crash involving a Region 8 police chief.

President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was indicted on 9 charges in California.

The city of Jonesboro and several employees, including the police chief, are being sued by a former employee.

The Missouri State Auditor’s Office is investigating the city of Kennett after receiving a tip from a whistleblower.

President Joe Biden said he is willing to make a deal with lawmakers on border security.

A package of legislation submitted in the Missouri House of Representatives would establish a special statewide task force to address cyberstalking and harassment.

As the holiday rush gets into full swing, people are hitting stores all over town looking for gifts, but when you shop, you want to ensure you are safe.

The Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees will meet in Little Rock.

Balloons, a band, and a big surprise were on tap for a special 12-year-old from Paragould.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more

