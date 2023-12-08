Football Friday Night
Diaper donation drop box running dry

All donations will go toward a free diaper giveaway event for mothers in need.
All donations will go toward a free diaper giveaway event for mothers in need.
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If your baby has outgrown their diapers, donate them to help Region 8 mothers this holiday season.

Mama 2 Mama is hosting a diaper drive through Dec. 19. It has a diaper donation drop-off box located outside of the Donation Center of Goodwill, 1515 S. Caraway Rd in Jonesboro.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8, the box remains empty.

Store Manager Whitney Welch said the box has sat outside for nearly two weeks. While several customers have asked about it, she said many do not even know it’s there.

“I feel like a lot of people don’t realize because we have a donation center already,” Welch said. “It can also be done after hours, so they don’t have to come when the store is open.”

All donations will go toward a free diaper giveaway event for mothers in need. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Dec. 21 at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave.

For more information about Mama 2 Mama, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

