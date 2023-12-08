End of an Era: Little Rock Zoo’s last grizzly bear dies

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A sad day for the Little Rock Zoo.

Ann, the zoo’s last grizzly bear, died early Thursday morning from suspected heart failure.

According to a news release, her passing marks the end of an era for the zoo.

Ann and her sister, Nona, were transferred to the zoo in 1993 after making a nuisance of themselves in the Bob Marshall Wilderness area in Montana by raiding 19 backcountry camps and attempting to enter several tents.

When they arrived in the capital city, they were met by a teddy bear parade.

For three decades, the “grizzly girls,” with their golden fur and dark legs, enchanted zoo visitors.

The sisters would often be seen placing their paws up to the glass of their enclosure as if they were trying to high-five the crowd.

Nona died earlier this year of cancer of the jaw that was discovered during a dental exam.

Both she and Ann were estimated to be 33 years old.

The Little Rock Zoo does not have plans to acquire more grizzly bears at this time.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.