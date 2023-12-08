Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

End of an Era: Little Rock Zoo’s last grizzly bear dies

Ann, the zoo’s last grizzly bear, died early Thursday morning from suspected heart failure.
Ann, the zoo’s last grizzly bear, died early Thursday morning from suspected heart failure.(Little Rock Zoo)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A sad day for the Little Rock Zoo.

Ann, the zoo’s last grizzly bear, died early Thursday morning from suspected heart failure.

According to a news release, her passing marks the end of an era for the zoo.

Ann and her sister, Nona, were transferred to the zoo in 1993 after making a nuisance of themselves in the Bob Marshall Wilderness area in Montana by raiding 19 backcountry camps and attempting to enter several tents.

When they arrived in the capital city, they were met by a teddy bear parade.

For three decades, the “grizzly girls,” with their golden fur and dark legs, enchanted zoo visitors.

The sisters would often be seen placing their paws up to the glass of their enclosure as if they were trying to high-five the crowd.

Nona died earlier this year of cancer of the jaw that was discovered during a dental exam.

Both she and Ann were estimated to be 33 years old.

The Little Rock Zoo does not have plans to acquire more grizzly bears at this time.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
Report: Police chief failed to yield, causing two-vehicle crash
Power is back on after thousands across Region 8 were left in the dark.
Power back on after thousands left in the dark
Rachel Anderson, a former senior video analyst at the Jonesboro Police Department, filed a...
Lawsuit challenges Jonesboro’s termination of police department employee amidst growing controversy
It was centered about 1.3 miles south-southeast of Dell and about 9 miles southwest of...
Earthquake recorded in Mississippi County
The Arkansas Department of Transportation shut down a Cleburne County bridge for several hours...
Water main rupture shuts down bridge

Latest News

A district court judge found probable cause Friday, Dec. 8, to charge 55-year-old Tammy R....
Head jailer arrested on meth charges
All donations will go toward a free diaper giveaway event for mothers in need.
Diaper donation drop box running dry
A risk of severe storms could disturb your sleep and put a damper on some weekend plans.
K8 StormTEAM: Severe storms possible
K8 News is getting ready for the holiday season.
Region 8 Christmas parades and events