Head jailer arrested on meth charges

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - The Clay County Detention Center’s head jailer found herself on the wrong side of the law this week after she was arrested on meth charges.

A district court judge found probable cause Friday, Dec. 8, to charge 55-year-old Tammy R. Spears of Corning with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to court documents, Spears was booking Ashley Lewis into the Clay County Detention Center when a deputy overheard them “talking about illegal substances.”

Spears then took Lewis into an unsecured bathroom for a jail search.

“It was believed that Ms. Spears removed an illegal substance, namely methamphetamine, from Ms. Lewis,” the affidavit said. “Spears then immediately clocked out of work and left headed toward Corning.”

The deputy notified the Corning police chief, who set up on East Elm Street to await Spears.

Chief Blaine McClung stated in the court documents he clocked Spears driving 71 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone and stopped her.

“Ms. Spears was crying and seemed very scared,” McClung said. “Ms. Spears then stepped out of the vehicle and urinated in her pants.”

When asked if he could search her vehicle, McClung said Spears initially said she didn’t know.

As he was calling for a K9 unit to come to the scene, another officer who had arrived on the scene flagged McClung back over to where Spears was standing.

“Ms. Spears stated that I could go ahead and search, she just wanted to go home,” McClung said.

According to the affidavit, the police chief found a plastic container in the back of the driver’s seat pouch containing a crystal substance that field-tested for methamphetamine.

He also reported finding a clear plastic straw and a clear plastic baggie, each containing a crystal substance.

McClung took Spears to the Corning Police Department for a Mirandized interview.

“Spears stated that she had been having problems and had been using meth,” McClung stated in the affidavit.

After reviewing the case, the judge found probable cause to arrest Spears and set her bond at $20,000 cash/surety.

Her arraignment is set for Feb. 23 in circuit court.

Clay County Sheriff Ronnie Cole told K8 News that Spears has been terminated as the detention center’s head jailer.

