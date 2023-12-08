Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Head jailer arrested on meth charges

A district court judge found probable cause Friday, Dec. 8, to charge 55-year-old Tammy R....
A district court judge found probable cause Friday, Dec. 8, to charge 55-year-old Tammy R. Spears of Corning with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.(Clay County Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - The Clay County Detention Center’s head jailer found herself on the wrong side of the law this week after she was arrested on meth charges.

A district court judge found probable cause Friday, Dec. 8, to charge 55-year-old Tammy R. Spears of Corning with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to court documents, Spears was booking Ashley Lewis into the Clay County Detention Center when a deputy overheard them “talking about illegal substances.”

Spears then took Lewis into an unsecured bathroom for a jail search.

“It was believed that Ms. Spears removed an illegal substance, namely methamphetamine, from Ms. Lewis,” the affidavit said. “Spears then immediately clocked out of work and left headed toward Corning.”

The deputy notified the Corning police chief, who set up on East Elm Street to await Spears.

Chief Blaine McClung stated in the court documents he clocked Spears driving 71 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone and stopped her.

“Ms. Spears was crying and seemed very scared,” McClung said. “Ms. Spears then stepped out of the vehicle and urinated in her pants.”

When asked if he could search her vehicle, McClung said Spears initially said she didn’t know.

As he was calling for a K9 unit to come to the scene, another officer who had arrived on the scene flagged McClung back over to where Spears was standing.

“Ms. Spears stated that I could go ahead and search, she just wanted to go home,” McClung said.

According to the affidavit, the police chief found a plastic container in the back of the driver’s seat pouch containing a crystal substance that field-tested for methamphetamine.

He also reported finding a clear plastic straw and a clear plastic baggie, each containing a crystal substance.

McClung took Spears to the Corning Police Department for a Mirandized interview.

“Spears stated that she had been having problems and had been using meth,” McClung stated in the affidavit.

After reviewing the case, the judge found probable cause to arrest Spears and set her bond at $20,000 cash/surety.

Her arraignment is set for Feb. 23 in circuit court.

Clay County Sheriff Ronnie Cole told K8 News that Spears has been terminated as the detention center’s head jailer.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
Report: Police chief failed to yield, causing two-vehicle crash
Power is back on after thousands across Region 8 were left in the dark.
Power back on after thousands left in the dark
Rachel Anderson, a former senior video analyst at the Jonesboro Police Department, filed a...
Lawsuit challenges Jonesboro’s termination of police department employee amidst growing controversy
It was centered about 1.3 miles south-southeast of Dell and about 9 miles southwest of...
Earthquake recorded in Mississippi County
The Arkansas Department of Transportation shut down a Cleburne County bridge for several hours...
Water main rupture shuts down bridge

Latest News

All donations will go toward a free diaper giveaway event for mothers in need.
Diaper donation drop box running dry
A risk of severe storms could disturb your sleep and put a damper on some weekend plans.
K8 StormTEAM: Severe storms possible
K8 News is getting ready for the holiday season.
Region 8 Christmas parades and events
Verb Bookstore and Story Coffee House will merge into Verb Bookstore and Cafe in early 2024.
Gee Street shakeup: Verb Bookstore to purchase Story Coffee House