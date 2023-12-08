K8 StormTEAM: Severe storms possible

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A risk of severe storms could put a damper on some weekend plans.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry said a cold front will push into Region 8 overnight Friday, creating instability.

“Some models are showing one or two storms developing out ahead of the front by 2 a.m. that would need to be watched,” Castleberry said.

He said the front should be along the Highway 67 corridor by 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

“Everything north and west of that will be stable and the severe threat will be gone,” Castleberry added. “The front will be along Crowley’s Ridge around 10 a.m. and across the river around lunchtime.”

While it’s not expected to be a widespread severe weather event, one or two storms may develop.

“If we do see severe weather, it would be in the form of large hail and damaging winds,” Castleberry said. “We cannot rule out an isolated tornado. But that threat is low.”

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan concurs. He said on a scale of 1-5, our threat for severe weather is at a 2.

“That is considered a low threat, but it’s a threat nonetheless and we’ve had some significant storms with a low threat,” Vaughan said.

Severe Threat for 12/8/2023 ⚠️ On a scale of 1 to 5, our severe weather threat for tomorrow is at 2. ⚠️ That is considered a LOW threat, but it’s a threat nonetheless and we’ve had some significant storms with a low threat. With that said, let’s take a look at some of the latest data. 📈 ￼ Posted by Ryan Vaughan on Friday, December 8, 2023

No matter what time the storms move through, you can count on the K8 StormTEAM to keep you up-to-date and safe.

