KAIT Athletes of the Month (November 2023)

Fans can nominate and vote for their favorite high school athlete on kait8.com.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The votes are in and it’s time to announce the KAIT Athletes of the Month for November 2023. You nominated 45 different athletes on kait8.com, you cast 2,901 votes on our website.

Boys Athlete of the Month: DJ Coffey (Pocahontas football, basketball, baseball)

The November Boys Athlete of the Month is DJ Coffey of Pocahontas. He’s a three sport standout for the Redskins. Coffey rushed for 1,149 yards and 17 touchdowns this fall as Pocahontas rallied to reach the 4A State Playoffs. Coffey is hooping right now and will take to the diamond this spring.

Girls Athlete of the Month: Ali Towles (Riverside)

The November Girls Athlete of the Month is Ali Towles of Riverside. She was key to the Lady Rebels basketball run to the 2A State Quarterfinals last season. Towles is averaging 11 points and 6 rebounds per game this season. Riverside is off to an 8-3 start and atop the 2A-3.

You can nominate and vote for the December Athletes of the Month. Head to https://www.kait8.com/page/athletes-of-the-month-contest/

- Nominations: Now through December 15th

- Voting: December 16th through December 31st

- Winners announced January 4th in 6pm sportscast

All Athlete of the Month winners will be honored at a banquet in May 2024. One boy and one girl will be selected as KAIT Athletes of the Year.

