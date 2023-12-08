Football Friday Night
Minor earthquake recorded near Pleasant Plains

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake early Friday morning south of the Independence/White County border.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake early Friday morning south of the Independence/White County border.

The USGS registered the magnitude 1.8 tremor at 12:25 a.m. Dec. 8.

It was located about 2.8 miles southeast of Pleasant Plains and 17 miles south of Batesville.

According to the USGS, it had a depth of 1 (.62 miles) kilometer.

It was the second earthquake recorded in the area this week.(U.S. Geological Survey)

It was the second quake recorded in the area in the last week.

On Dec. 7, the USGS recorded a magnitude 2.1 quake at 4:25 a.m. located 2.7 miles southeast of Pleasant Plains.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

