Minor earthquake recorded near Pleasant Plains
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake early Friday morning south of the Independence/White County border.
The USGS registered the magnitude 1.8 tremor at 12:25 a.m. Dec. 8.
It was located about 2.8 miles southeast of Pleasant Plains and 17 miles south of Batesville.
According to the USGS, it had a depth of 1 (.62 miles) kilometer.
It was the second quake recorded in the area in the last week.
On Dec. 7, the USGS recorded a magnitude 2.1 quake at 4:25 a.m. located 2.7 miles southeast of Pleasant Plains.
