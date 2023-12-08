Remembering Blytheville Marine killed at Pearl Harbor

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - On the 82nd anniversary of one of the most fateful days in U.S. history, one family friend tells the story of one Mississippi County veteran who was there.

Private Shelby Charles Shook died on the USS California at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

Shannon Hilliard is a long-time family friend of the Shook family. He said his father and “Mr. Shelby” used to be best friends and fought in the war together. However, he and Shook never met. Hilliard was born the same year Shook died in Hawaii.

Hilliard used old photos, newspaper clippings, and the town’s grapevine to put the pieces together. He showed K8 News an original newspaper article written about Shook when he died.

He said the article was published 82 years ago in the ‘Blytheville Courier,’ now known as the ‘NEA Town Courier.’

The article reads: “Pvt. Shelby C. Shook, 22-year-old Blytheville Marine, is the son of Mr. And Mrs. S. B. Shook, who has been notified by the War Department that their son was missing in action. He was this city’s first casualty in World War II.”

Hilliard grew up in the same neighborhood as “Shook’s folks.” He said he found the article in his dad’s photo album when he was only 15.

“He was probably getting ready for breakfast, and probably didn’t even have a uniform on,” Hilliard said. “And everybody knows what happened.”

With more than 3,200 veterans buried at the Elmwood Cemetary, Cobb Funeral Home owner Billy Curl said Shook is one of only two who died in Pearl Harbor.

“Northeast Arkansas has always been a heavy contributor to war because of Blytheville Airforce base that was here,” Curl said.

Curl said maintaining Shook’s legacy is important to him as a fellow veteran. He suggested stopping by the cemetery if you ever want a Blytheville history lesson.

“People will know when they walk by and look at his monument,” Curl said. “The story can be told, but people just have to ask.”

