Report: Police chief failed to yield, causing two-vehicle crash

LEACHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State Police crash report gives insight into a two-vehicle crash involving the Leachville Police Chief, Bobby Austin Allen.

The report alleges Chief Allen failed to yield while responding to an emergency medical call, resulting in a collision with a truck occupied by two individuals.

The incident happened on November 22nd at the intersection of Highway 18 and Highway 119.

According to state police, Chief Allen’s vehicle collided with a truck traveling east on Highway 18. The crash report reveals that Allen had activated his emergency lights and sirens at the time of the incident.

The occupants of the truck hit by Allen’s patrol vehicle were identified as 22-year-old Jonathan Greenway and 20-year-old Madison Carruth.

Following the collision, Greenway was transported to a Memphis hospital by helicopter, while Chief Allen and Carruth were taken to hospitals in Jonesboro. All of them were listed as having serious injuries, but the extent of them is unknown.

As of now, it remains unclear whether any charges have been filed in connection with the incident.

