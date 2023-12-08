Rivercrest and Harding Academy prepare to face off in 4A State Football Championship
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LITTLE ROCK (KAIT) - The final high school football game in Arkansas in 2023 pits a pair of teams in the K8 Sports footprint.
12-2 Rivercrest faces 14-0 Harding Academy in the 4A State Championship. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 6:30pm on Arkansas PBS.
The Colts and Wildcats worked out Thursday afternoon at War Memorial Stadium.
