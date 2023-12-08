Shopping safely as the holidays approach

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the holiday rush hits stores, shoppers shouldn’t slow down on the safety.

Jonesboro Police Department officer Sgt. Morshaydrick Racy said always to be aware of your surroundings when you leave that store.

“You always want to be, as we say, have your head on a swivel; you always want to be looking around. You just never know,” Racy said.

According to the National Crime Victimization Survey, robbery and theft increase by approximately 20% every December.

Sgt. Racy said there are a couple of things everyone should do when they go to the stores.

“Lock doors, keep valuables in trunks, and park in well-lit areas if you can,” Racy said.

For Jonesboro residents, Racy said the spots with the most petty crimes like break-ins and robberies are where the most people are.

“I can say that crime is normally where people are so if we have more people by default in those areas, that is where you will see someone that is trying to take advantage of someone and that would be a target-rich environment is what we would call that,” Racy said.

A couple of the busiest shopping areas in Jonesboro are the Mall at Turtle Creek, The Caraway Plaza, and the Uptown, which in turn means that is where thieves will target.

Racy said JPD is prepared by adding additional officers in those popular spots to make people feel a little safer.

“You know, if you had tons of valuables and needed an escort to your vehicles or something like that, if there is somebody close, we would definitely be able to provide that,” Racy said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.