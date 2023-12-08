Troy’s Sumrall named new head coach of Tulane

UPDATE

(WTVY) - The rumors have been confirmed: Jon Sumrall’s time leading the Troy Trojans football program will come to an end.

Tulane University and Director of Athletics Chair David Harris announced on Friday that Coach Sumrall will become the 42nd football head coach of the Green Wave.

“This is a landmark day for Tulane Football,” said Harris. “Jon’s passion for the game is unmatched and I really felt that in meeting him. The Green Wave will be in good hands under his leadership and we’re excited that he and Ginny have elected to make their family part of ours here at Tulane.”

“Under Jon’s direction we expect that our football team will continue on its current path and reach even greater heights,” said Tulane President Michael A. Fitts. “Our success in athletics reflects the momentum of the university as a whole in research, academics and service to our city and world. The future for Tulane is very bright indeed and the Wave is definitely on a roll!”

Sumrall’s tenure at Troy will come to an end after two seasons, during which he accrued a 23-4 record, 14-2 in Sun Belt conference play, two SBC Championships, and back-to-back bowl game bids for the first time since the end of Neal Brown’s tenure as Trojans head coach in 2018.

Prior to his time at Troy, Sumrall served as co-defensive coordinator for the Green Wave football program from 2012 to 2014.

“I can’t thank President Fitts and David Harris enough for this opportunity,” said Sumrall. “Having spent some of the early part of my career here, I came to know, first-hand, what it means to be a Tulanian and got to meet so many wonderful people at Tulane. Ginny and I are beyond grateful for the chance to experience that again and I can’t wait to get back to work with the Wave!”

Troy University and Director of Athletics Brent Jones released a statement just before 4 p.m. on Friday, announcing that defensive coordinator Greg Gasparato has been named as the Trojans’ interim head coach for the Birmingham Bowl on December 23 against Duke.

Defensive coordinator Greg Gasparato has been named as interim head coach for Troy's Birmingham Bowl matchup on December 23 against Duke. (Troy University Athletics)

“I would like to thank Coach Jon Sumrall for his exemplary commitment to excellence these past two seasons leading our storied football program to back-to-back championships,” Jones said. “Troy University, thanks to our incredible university leadership, has a proven track record of unwavering commitment to success and invests heavily in the development of our student-athletes. With a Sun Belt leading eight conference championships, 10 or more wins in five of the last eight seasons, a forthcoming indoor practice facility and cementing our status as a leader in our conference in commitments to our coaches and student-athletes.”

“On behalf of Troy University, I thank Coach Jon Sumrall for the outstanding leadership he has provided our football program,” Troy Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr. said. “Jon has made good on his promise to return our proud program to a championship level. In turn, our commitment to the football program is unwavering, for we will soon add an indoor practice facility to our beautiful campus as we appoint a new head coach to lead our program. Troy University remains steadfast in our pursuit of excellence and status as a leader in the Sun Belt Conference. We have a championship-winning culture within our football program, and I have full confidence our next head coach will continue that winning tradition.”

“We look forward to identifying the next leader of our program who will continue our trajectory as the premier football program in the Sun Belt,” Jones said. “Our process will be thorough and comprehensive as we select our program’s next head football coach.”

This story has been updated with statements from Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr. and Director of Athletics Brent Jones, as well as the announcement of Greg Gasparato as interim head coach.

ORIGINAL

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy’s head football coach Jon Sumrall could be moving from the Trojans to the Green Wave.

According to a NOLA.com report, Sumrall interviewed for the head coach position at Tulane on Wednesday.

With Tulane head coach Willie Fritz moving to coach at Houston, Tulane has several possible candidates including Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker and Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins.

Sumrall is 23-4 in two seasons as the Trojans’ head coach and recently led the team to back-to-back Sun Belt Championship wins.

He is also a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award.

