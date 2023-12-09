2 Harding dominates in Division II semifinals, punches ticket to first-ever National Championship game

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - Just about everything went right for the two-seeded Harding Bisons Saturday afternoon, beating Lenoir-Rhyne in convincing fashion in the NCAA Division II Semifinals, 55-14 at First Security Stadium.

It seemed fitting that Harding (14-0) broke the single-season record for rushing yards in the win. With 431 rushing yards in the game, the Bisons broke the previous record held by, ironically, Lenoir-Rhyne (13-2) for 10 years.

The Bisons jumped on the board early. After forcing a three-and-out, the Bisons took over in prime territory following a kick catch interference penalty. Lenoir-Rhyne penalties would be a theme, the Bears had 9 of them for 90 yards, the Bisons gained two key first downs because of penalties.

Cole Keylon scored the first TD of the game with a goalline keeper. Then, Magnus Lepak recovered his own onside kick attempt, leading to a Blake Delacruz 9-yard score.

Lenoir-Rhyne started to settle in offensively, getting to the red zone following a 42-yard pass and catch from Sean White to Songa Yates, but Clark Griffin sacked him on the very next play. The Bears had to settle for a field goal, looking to make it 14-3 with a 34-yard field goal attempt, but Ty Duggar blocked the kick, and the Bisons led 14-0 after 1.

Delacruz and Braden Jay had two more rushing scores as Harding led 28-0. Three of the first four Bear drives ended with a three-and-out. They would start to build momentum before half. With 14 seconds left in the second quarter, Zyheir Dillard capped off a 9-play, 75-yard drive with a 5-yard score, but Jay took the ensuing kickoff 89 yards to the house to give the Bisons the momentum back.

Harding led 34-7 at the break, the Bisons scored four times on their five first-half possessions and six of their first seven drives.

The deficit would only grow as Cole Keylon connected with a wide-open Roland Wallace for a 65-yard TD, the longest play of the game for either team. Keylon finished the game 2-for-3 passing for 69 yards.

Harding would tack on two more rushing touchdowns to make it 55-7, putting a bow on a spectacular performance on all three phases of the game. Offensively, the Bisons had six rushing scores, two players rushed for over 100 yards. Delacruz had 147 yards, Keylon added 108. Braden Jay had 113 all-purpose yards and 2 scores. Harding held the ball for over 40 minutes.

Defensively, the Bisons held the Bears to -3 rushing yards and had 3 sacks with 6 tackles for a loss, to go with an interception by Troy Wiseman. Clark Griffin had 2 of the 3 sacks, Wynne alum Tirrell Johnson had the third to go with 2 TFL.

For Lenoir-Rhyne, Deondre Lester finished the day with 139 receiving yards and a score.

Harding punches their ticket to the NCAA Division II National Championship Game, and will face the winner of #1 Colorado Mines and #4 Kutztown on Saturday, December 16 at noon at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, Texas. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

