Duck Classic hold annual charity banquet, competitive duck hunt

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Duck Classic held its annual charity banquet and duck hunt.

Hundreds gathered for the 21st annual Duck Classic charity banquet on Friday.

The banquet included a dinner, raffles, and both live and silent auctions.

The competitive duck hunt took place Saturday morning.

All proceeds from both events went to the NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation.

