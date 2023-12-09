Football Friday Night
Duck Classic hold annual charity banquet, competitive duck hunt

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Duck Classic held its annual charity banquet and duck hunt.

Hundreds gathered for the 21st annual Duck Classic charity banquet on Friday.

The banquet included a dinner, raffles, and both live and silent auctions.

The competitive duck hunt took place Saturday morning.

All proceeds from both events went to the NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation.

For more information, you can visit Duck Classic’s website.

