Steps to make sure you are prepared for the chance of overnight service weather

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the chance of severe weather making its way to the area, you want to make sure you know what is going on even when you head to bed.

Even though the chance of severe weather on Friday is not too great the Director of Emergency Management in Craighead County Anthony Coy said you should never let your guard down.

“We tend to take a lot of this stuff for granted until it is needed so it is always a good time in these hours before the forecasted weather to kind of review all of those things,” Coy said.

One thing that Coy said is important is to have ways to get alerts especially with it being a Friday. He said some people may not think twice about turning their ringer on.

‘Sometimes on Friday nights going into the weekend, we might put our phones on do not disturb now, or something like that, so just make sure whatever that notification method is to get your attention is still active,” Coy said.

Coy said a couple of small steps are to make sure you know where your safe spot is and have a flashlight and good shoes near your bed to ensure you don’t waste any time.

“If you get woken up in the middle of the night by severe weather and you are having to find your keys, find your ID or shoes or clothes then you are wasting valuable time,” Coy said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

