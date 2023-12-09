Whaley: Sixth-year QBs, program turnarounds and unique connections, diving deeper into the Camellia Bowl matchup

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s a busy time around Arkansas State athletics so, naturally, it’s a busy time around the K8 Sports department (hence the lack of columns as of late, my bad!). The Red Wolves are going bowling for the first time since 2019, they’ll face Northern Illinois in the Camellia Bowl on December 23 at 11:00 a.m. on ESPN.

Looking at the matchup, it seems clear that these two teams are pretty evenly matched. Even the storylines are similar. There are only seven FBS teams who won three games or fewer last season that are going bowling this season. Arkansas State and NIU are two of the seven.

BY THE NUMBERS

Arkansas State (6-6, 4-4 Sun Belt) SEASON STATS (FBS ranking) Northern Illinois (6-6, 5-3 MAC) 27.8 (61) Points Per Game 25.3 (80) 31.2 (104) Points Allowed Per Game 21.2 (T-28) 152.1 (73) Rush Yards Per Game 178.8 (40) 183.8 (115) Rush Yards Allowed Per Game 152.3 (68) 223.4 (64) Pass Yards Per Game 186.3 (105) 261.7 (119) Pass Yards Allowed Per Game 164.6 (6) 375.5 (72) Total Yards Per Game 365.1 (77) 445.5 (124) Total Yards Allowed Per Game 316.9 (21) 24 (T-72) Sacks 22 (T-91) 30 (T-90) Sacks Against 16 (T-26) 12 (T-16) Turnovers 16 (T-50) 14 (T-93) Turnovers Forced 14 (T-93) 19.9 (T-73) First Downs Per Game 18.3 (T-95) 21.8 (T-106) First Downs Allowed Per Game 17.9 (T-28) 34.5% (60-174) 3rd + 4th Down Conversion 41.7% (73-175) 44.5% (89-200) 3rd + 4th Down Conversion Defense 41.4% (75-181)

Pretty easy to see what NIU has done well all season. They run the ball early and often (45th in the country in rushing attempts at 35.4 per game), and they’ve defended the pass (extremely well). Opposing quarterbacks have tossed for 11 TDs against them all season. That’s tied with Clemson, UCF, and Duke for the seventh-fewest in FBS. Phil Steele grades them as the 37th-best team defending the pass. Pro Football Focus grades them 39th against the pass (for what it’s worth, A-State grades 30th in that category). Teams attempt around 27 passes per game against them, that’s 3rd fewest in the country.

If there is one chink in the armor, the Huskies haven’t turned away many folks in the red zone. Opponents have gotten inside the 20 41 times this season (3.4 per game), scoring 36 times (87.8%).

Obligatory special teams mention to get all three phases in here. A-State has the 13th-most kick return yards in the country, NIU allows the 14th-fewest return yards.

To be honest with you guys, I think the overall stats are good to get a snapshot of what a team does consistently well (or poor), but I believe a better way to gauge the strengths (and weaknesses) of a team is to look at the past 5 games. If you’re an A-State fan, you probably wouldn’t want the 73-0 loss at Oklahoma to be factored in a matchup preview. Why? Because that’s not who this team is now.

An example: Arkansas State is the only team in the FBS over the past 5 games with 4 defensive TDs (2 pick-sixes, 2 scoop and scores). Their 4 defensive TDs are tied for 6th in all of FBS.

One more stat before I jump into the comparison over the past 5 games. A-State is one of just two teams in FBS to have a pick six, a scoop and score, a kickoff return TD and a punt return TD, joining Notre Dame. It’s the first time in program history, dating back to 2000, that the Red Wolves have accomplished all of that in a single season.

Arkansas State (6-6, 4-4 Sun Belt) STATS OVER PAST 5 GAMES (FBS RANKING) Northern Illinois (6-6, 5-3 MAC) 32.6 (16) Points Per Game 25.8 (T-68) 25.6 (60) Points Allowed Per Game 19.4 (30) 168.0 (46) Rush Yards Per Game 205.6 (24) 172.6 (83) Rush Yards Allowed Per Game 153.6 (61) 227.4 (59) Pass Yards Per Game 178.8 (103) 257.6 (107) Pass Yards Allowed Per Game 161.8 (12) 395.4 (50) Total Yards Per Game 384.4 (62) 430.2 (106) Total Yards Allowed Per Game 315.4 (22) 11 (T-51) Sacks 7 (T-97) 11 (T-9 Most) Sacks Against 3 (T-14 Fewest) 4 (T-16 Fewest) Turnovers 7 (T-65) 9 (T-24) Turnovers Forced 4 (T-106) 21.8 (T-35) First Downs Per Game 19.2 (T-74) 22.4 (T-101) First Downs Allowed Per Game 17.2 (T-26) 36.1% (26-72) 3rd + 4th Down Conversion 43.2% (32-74) 41.3% (38-92) 3rd & 4th Down Conversion Defense 45.3% (34-75)

The Huskies’ defense, specifically against the pass has been top tier. Against the run, however, a bit of inconsistency. NIU gave up a season-high 331 rushing yards in a 37-31 loss to Central Michigan. Two Chippewas rushed for over 100 yards (Marion Lukes with just his second 100-yard performance, rushing for 202 and a TD, QB Jase Bauer had 106 and 2 TDs). Just two weeks later, NIU surrendered 24 rushing yards (38 if you take away sacks) on 18 attempts, blanking Western Michigan 24-0.

QB BATTLE

Arkansas State: Jaylen Raynor this season (10 games, 9 starts): 150-255 (58.8%, 10th among SBC QBs), 2,293 yards, 20 total TD (15 pass, 5 rush), 6 INT, pressured on 42.1% of dropbacks (17th highest rate among FBS QBs, sacked 24 times, T-30th), 331 rushing yards

Jaylen Raynor over the past 5 games: 81-142 (57.0%, 13th among SBC QBs), 1,144 yards, 3 TD, 3 INT, pressured on 46.4% of dropbacks (8th highest rate in FBS, sacked 11 times), 117 rushing yards, 4 fumbles.

Raynor hasn’t been asked to do a whole lot over the past few weeks, though his 38 pass attempts in the regular season finale at Marshall was a season-high. The true freshman has had flashes of brilliance recently, an example being the final drive at South Alabama, converting a 4th & medium with a picture-perfect 46-yard TD pass to Jeff Foreman. But there have been some inconsistencies there, which isn’t unexpected because, as mentioned, he’s a true freshman.

What’s still alarming is the pressure rate. In the final two regular season games, he was sacked six times and pressured on 30 of 55 dropbacks (54.5%), granted their opponents (South Alabama and Marshall) are graded top-35 in pass rush.

Still, Raynor has been under pressure more often than not and it has been a trend since he was named starter. However, in defense of the offensive line, Raynor’s average time to throw is 2.99 seconds per PFF, indicating that he may be holding on to the ball for too long on some of those dropbacks, thus allowing pressure. The good news for Raynor is NIU hasn’t had a ton of sacks this season, the team is graded middle of the MAC as far as pass rush goes (86th in FBS).

Plus, it will be good for center Jacob Bayer to get back in the mix to help with pass protection (He’s A-State’s second-best-graded pass blocker, according to PFF. RT Makilan Thomas is first).

Northern Illinois: Rocky Lombardi this season (12 starts): 171-298 (57.4%, T-7th among MAC QBs), 2,074 yards, 16 total TD (10 pass, 6 rush), 5 INT, pressured on 26.2% of dropbacks (T-31 among FBS QBs, sacked 18 times, T-63rd), 108 rushing yards

Rocky Lombardi over the past 5 games: 75-133 (56.4%, 8th among MAC QBs), 894 yards, 8 total TD (4 pass, 4 rush), 1 INT, pressured on 20% of dropbacks (T-7th among FBS QBs, sacked 3 times, 95 rushing yards.

First off, can we just appreciate the name Rocky Lombardi? Elite football name. Lombardi has been in college for a bit, this is his 6th season on the field (7th if you want to count his true freshman season, where he was redshirted in 2017). To put that in perspective, Jaylen Raynor was 12 years old when Lombardi entered college. He started his career at Michigan State, where he saw the field as a freshman after starting QB Brian Lewerke dealt with a shoulder injury + poor performances. Lombardi’s first start was against David Blough (who is in his 4th season in the NFL) and Purdue. Lombardi tossed for 318 yards and 2 scores as the Spartans won 23-13.

The Iowa native started 2 more games at QB** that season, finishing the year with a 44 percent completion rate and 3 TD to 3 INT.

He didn’t play much in 2019, but got his shot in 2020, starting 6 of the team’s 7 games. He completed 58.3 percent of his passes for nearly 1,100 yards and an 8 TD-9 INT ratio. His best performance came at Michigan, outdueling current Tennessee starting QB Joe Milton by tossing for 323 yards and 3 scores as the Spartans won in the Big House 27-24. He left his final game at MSU with an injury vs. Ohio State, then portaled to NIU in the offseason as a grad transfer.

He’s played in 29 games at NIU, the Camellia Bowl will mark his 52nd collegiate game. With the Huskies, he’s totaled 5,316 yards and 46 total touchdowns (30 pass, 16 rush) to 14 interceptions. This season is his first full season back since injuring his leg early in the 2022 season, playing only 4 games. As you can tell by the stats, he’s been protected well this year. NIU grades as the 31st-best pass-blocking team in FBS, per Pro Football Focus.

**You might be wondering ‘Logan, why the redundancy saying he started 2 more games at QB?’ Well, that’s because he also has experience punting. In his college career, he has punted 5 times... with an average of 41.6 yards per punt!

KEY MATCHUPS / PLAYERS TO WATCH

Northern Illinois: The Huskies had 5 players selected to the All-MAC, two were first-team. Running back Antario Brown leads the Huskies’ RB room, he’s 19th in FBS with 1,164 rushing yards (6.2 per carry) and has 10 touchdowns. He will be the 4th top-20 rusher A-State will face this season, joining Kimani Vidal (Troy), Ismail Mahdi (Texas State), and Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams (UMass). Only one of those RBs has topped 100 yards against A-State (Kimani Vidal, who rushed for 245 yards and 3 scores. The other 2 combined? 30 carries, 103 yards, 2 TD).

Brown has one of the best RB performances of the season. He tied with Kentucky’s Re’Mahn Davis for an FBS-high 280 yards in a single game. He only needed 13 carries to get that mark at Akron, rushing for 4 TDs (those runs went for 66, 58, 46, and 50 yards).

Another factor is the offensive line. The Huskies are very experienced. All-MAC First-Team member Nolan Potter is the starting right tackle, the redshirt senior has played 5 seasons, playing nearly 3,000 snaps in his career. Junior right guard John Champe has started for 4 seasons, sophomore center Pete Nygra for 2, and junior left guard J.J. Lippe for 3. Those 4 have started every game. The LT position is the only one that has moved around (similar to A-State with Noah Smith and Elijah Zollicoffer). Redshirt freshman Evan Malcore has started 4 games, including the last 3. Drew Hoth and Evan Buss also have starts under their belt.

On defense, James Ester anchors the NIU defensive line. The 6-3, 289-pounder will play in his 49th career game. The Second-Team All-MAC selection has 48 tackles, 6.5 TFL, and 4 sacks this season. Cornerback Javaughn Byrd is the Huskies’ top-graded defensive player, he’s been targeted 48 times this season, allowing 24 receptions for 372 yards and a TD. He has 2 interceptions on the year. DB Jashon Prophete has played the second most snaps, he primarily covers the slot, so expect to see him matched up with Courtney Jackson.

Arkansas State: The front 7 will have their work cut out for them with the Huskies’ potent run game and experienced offensive line. Plus, the Red Wolves will not have Javante Mackey (transfer portal). On the flip side, if A-State can get ahead to an early lead and force the Huskies to pass more often than not, that may be the key to the game. The Red Wolves grade 28th in FBS in coverage.

If we use PFF grades, this will be the 4th-toughest matchup for Jaylen Raynor (Troy, Coastal Carolina, Marshall all rank ahead of NIU for coverage). That being said, the Huskies haven’t generated much pressure this season. The secondary will pose a challenge for the WR corps, but to me, the biggest question is what version of the offense will we see? With center Jacob Bayer and running back Zak Wallace back in the fold, A-State fans are hoping it’s more like the offense that put up 77 points against Texas State and not like the unit that didn’t score until its final drive at South Alabama (which, in my eyes, was the best defense A-State has played all season).

TRANSFER PORTAL FACTOR

Arkansas State: Butch Jones said in Monday’s press conference he doesn’t expect players in the transfer portal to play in the Bowl game. Linebacker Javante Mackey will be the biggest piece missing from this one. The redshirt freshman was A-State’s second-highest-graded defender and has played the third-most snaps of anyone on defense. Dane Motley will start in place of Mackey, per the two-deep depth chart released by A-State.

Northern Illinois: The biggest hit has come to the Huskies’ skill positions. Leading wide receiver Trayvon Rudolph is in the portal. The three-time All-MAC receiver and kick returner had the most targets (73), receptions (47), and yards (499) on the team. The former Freshman All-American also added 176 rushing yards, 220 kick return yards and 3 total TDs. Safety Devin Lafayette is the only other player who has seen significant action that is in the portal to this point.

OTHER NOTES

This will be the 18th bowl in Arkansas State’s history (7-9-1 record), the 11th as a FBS member. Of those 11. Six of those have been played in Alabama, the Red Wolves are 3-3 in those games (2012-15 GoDaddy, 2017 Camellia, 2019 Camellia).

The Red Wolves are 1-7 against NIU all-time, the only win coming on the road, 28-21 in 1995. The two teams previously met in the 2012 GoDaddy.com Bowl.

The Huskies will compete in their 15th bowl game, they are 4-10 all-time. NIU has dropped each of their last 7 Bowl games. Their last bowl win was, yes, the GoDaddy.com Bowl in 2012. Their losing streak started with a 31-10 loss to Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

A-State and NIU will have some reunions of former teammates now on different sides of the ball. I mentioned Rocky Lombardi having some punts at Michigan State in 2018, well, he was a freshman alongside current A-State punter William Przystup. Przystup took a redshirt that season but started the final 4 games for the Spartans. His final two games were noteworthy. Przystup uncorked 5 punts inside the 20, including one downed at the 1-yard line as the Spartans won a Lombardi start 14-10. In the RedBox Bowl matchup against the Justin Herbert-led Oregon Ducks, there were 18 combined punts. Przystup had 7 of those with an average of 43.1 yards.

Przystup would transfer to Nebraska after the season, but there’s another Spartan connection here. Linebacker Charles Willekes signed with Michigan State, spending 2019 and 2020 there before coming to A-State.

A-State center Jacob Bayer and NIU linebacker Tyler Jackson were starters at Lamar in 2021 and 2022.

A-State LB Gavin Potter and NIU DB Cam’Ron “Shaad” Dabney played at Kansas in 2021 and 2022.

If you made it this far, thanks for reading and for putting up with the stat nerdiness all season! Sports Director Chris Hudgison and I will be at the Camellia Bowl. And we will likely have a new edition of Howl + Holler out talking about the Camellia Bowl + more A-State headlines.

Let us know your thoughts on the game! You can reach out to me on the artist formerly known as Twitter (X), @LoganWhaleyKAIT.

