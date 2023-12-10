PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - It was an afternoon of smiles with Santa at the annual Christmas party at Mission Outreach.

People enjoyed live music, snacks, and gifts from Ol’ Saint Nick, Santa Claus.

Missy Threadgill has helped with Mission Outreach for the last nine years, putting events together. She said every year, she sees more and more volunteers.

“I have volunteers sending money from Tennessee, California, all over,” she said. “I tell people if they don’t want to give me money, they can come out here and help set up.”

Mission Outreach works to help the homeless in their time of need, and during the Christmas season is no exception.

“Every resident gets a gift bag and a $100 Walmart gift card, plus several gifts, and the children made out a wish-and-want list and Flower Shop Network has bought for them,” she explained.

Threadgill explained events like this mean the world to the residents.

“I had a lady tell me a while ago, almost in tears, she said, ‘Thank you so much for this.’ She was a resident,” Threadgill explained. “She said I don’t have much family, and she thanked me numerous times, so I hope that they enjoy it.”

She added that she’s grateful for the volunteers when they could be spending the holidays shopping like most would.

“I tell the volunteers that if you come, the blessing will be yours,” she explained. “You’re just going to feel good.”

If you’re interested in volunteering with Mission Outreach, you can call them at 870-236-8080.

