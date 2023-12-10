Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

An afternoon of smiles with Santa

It was an afternoon of smiles with Santa at the annual Christmas party at Mission Outreach.
It was an afternoon of smiles with Santa at the annual Christmas party at Mission Outreach.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - It was an afternoon of smiles with Santa at the annual Christmas party at Mission Outreach.

People enjoyed live music, snacks, and gifts from Ol’ Saint Nick, Santa Claus.

Missy Threadgill has helped with Mission Outreach for the last nine years, putting events together. She said every year, she sees more and more volunteers.

“I have volunteers sending money from Tennessee, California, all over,” she said. “I tell people if they don’t want to give me money, they can come out here and help set up.”

Mission Outreach works to help the homeless in their time of need, and during the Christmas season is no exception.

“Every resident gets a gift bag and a $100 Walmart gift card, plus several gifts, and the children made out a wish-and-want list and Flower Shop Network has bought for them,” she explained.

Threadgill explained events like this mean the world to the residents.

“I had a lady tell me a while ago, almost in tears, she said, ‘Thank you so much for this.’ She was a resident,” Threadgill explained. “She said I don’t have much family, and she thanked me numerous times, so I hope that they enjoy it.”

She added that she’s grateful for the volunteers when they could be spending the holidays shopping like most would.

“I tell the volunteers that if you come, the blessing will be yours,” she explained. “You’re just going to feel good.”

If you’re interested in volunteering with Mission Outreach, you can call them at 870-236-8080.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A district court judge found probable cause Friday, Dec. 8, to charge 55-year-old Tammy R....
Head jailer arrested on meth charges
An employee at Hayti R-II is facing charges after it was reported she was having a sexual...
School employee accused of having sexual relationship with student
Arkansas man sentenced to 5 1/2 years for firebombing police cars during 2020 protests
FILE - Demonstrators march and gather near the state capitol following the Supreme Court's...
Texas Supreme Court pauses lower court’s order allowing pregnant woman to have an abortion
Duck Classic held its annual charity banquet and duck hunt.
Duck Classic hold annual charity banquet, competitive duck hunt

Latest News

Families came out to celebrate Christmas with crafts at Santa at the Silos.
Crafts and Christmas at the annual Santa at the Silos
One organization came together to help shine a light on those making a difference in the...
Sorority host Ball to shine a light on those who serve the community
Duck Classic held its annual charity banquet and duck hunt.
Duck Classic hold annual charity banquet, competitive duck hunt
K8 News is getting ready for the holiday season.
Region 8 Christmas parades and events