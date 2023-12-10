Football Friday Night
Crafts and Christmas at the annual Santa at the Silos

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Families came out for the arts and crafts at Santa at the Silos.

On Sunday, Dec. 10 at noon, people stopped by the Silos in Bono to enjoy bracelet and ornament making and even getting a picture with Santa Claus!

Event Coordinator Samantha McFadden said this event helps make some stress-free memories for families.

“We want it to be a laid-back fun event for families to come out and spend time together and get in the holiday spirit,” McFadden said.

In addition to celebrating Christmas, the event also accepted donations for the Westside school backpack program.

