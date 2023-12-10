Football Friday Night
Crews respond to house fire

Jonesboro first responders arrived to the scene of a house fire Sunday morning.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Fire Department worked a house fire Sunday morning.

According to E-911 Dispatch, they received the call at 9:39 a.m. to the 300 block of Wildwood Point.

Jonesboro Fire Captain and Battalion Chief Shawn Nance said there was a person in the house but they were able to get out.

Jonesboro Police confirmed a person was detained at the scene and taken to the Craighead County Detention Center.

The arrest was not related to the fire.

Nance said there was no word on what started the fire and added it is an active investigation.

K8 News will update this story as details become available.

