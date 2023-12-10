Harding Academy holds off furious Rivercrest rally to win 4A State Championship

LITTLE ROCK (KAIT) - Harding Academy led it by 26 points twice in the game, and despite a second-half Rivercrest rally, the Wildcats held on to win the 4A State Championship, 43-35 at War Memorial Stadium on a windy Saturday night.

The win solidifies a Saturday to remember for the town of Searcy, with the Harding Bisons winning the NCAA Division II Semifinals earlier in the day.

The Wildcats (15-0) went up 33-7 in the second quarter and 40-14 in the third, but the Colts (12-3) rallied behind their special teams. After a kickoff went out of bounds, Koby Turner rushed for his third touchdown of the game, a 57-yarder to cap off a one-play drive. The defense held the Wildcats to a field goal, then Turner took a pitch from Cavonta Washington and found Marcus Slayton in the end zone on a jump pass to make it 43-28.

Keiran Morris then blocked a Harding Academy punt, leading to a Marcus Slayton 4-yard TD to put the Colts within one score.

Rivercrest had two chances to tie the game, the first coming after Tekylun Sanders blocked a FG. The Colts worked it inside the 25, but back-to-back sacks by Alex Jones and Tanner Simmons led to a 4th and 37, one the Colts didn’t convert.

Then, with just over a minute left to play, the Wildcats missed a field goal. Rivercrest ran out of time and Harding Academy held on to win the 4A Championship one year after falling in the title game.

Harding Academy scored the first 20 points of the game, each from Owen Miller touchdowns. Miller hit Kyler Hoover for a 27-yard score, and Jack Citty for a 7-yard and a 50-yard TD. The Citty touchdowns came following two turnovers forced by Wyatt Simmons, an interception and a forced fumble. Simmons also added 8 tackles.

Koby Turner put the Colts on the board with a 4 yard touchdown run in the second quarter, but Harding Academy answered with a 61 yard touchdown pass from Miller to Kyler Hoover, a play that went off the hands of a Colt defender, and Hoover tipped it to himself.

Miller won the Finals MVP, the junior had 362 passing yards and 5 total touchdowns. Turner finished with 232 rushing yards and 4 total touchdowns for Rivercrest, who made it to their 3rd State Finals game in 7 seasons.

