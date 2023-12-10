Higginbottom & Pendleton combine for 45 points, A-State women’s basketball beats Louisiana Tech

Junior guard Izzy Higginbottom scored a game-high 29 points to help lead the Arkansas State women’s basketball team to a 69-58 victory over Louisiana Tech Saturday afternoon at First National Bank Arena.

Winning for the third time over their last four outings, the Red Wolves improved their overall record to 4-3 and their home mark to 4-1. They snapped a three-game skid against Louisiana Tech (2-8), claiming their first victory over the Lady Techsters since the 2013-14 season.

Joining Higginbottom, who finished with at least 20 points for the fourth time this year, in double digits were junior guard Lauryn Pendleton and junior forward Anna Griffin with 16 and 10 points, respectively.

A-State shot 44.4 percent from the field, while the Techsters owned a 44.7-percent clip, but the Red Wolves limited them to 32.0 percent in the second half. The Red Wolves won the rebounding battle 31-26.

Louisiana Tech led the entire first quarter, including an 8-0 run to start the contest, to hold a 15-12 lead after the first 10 minutes. The Scarlet and Black took its first lead at the 3:27 mark when Pendleton buried a trey to make it 27-26. After LA Tech took a two-point lead inside a minute, Crislyn Rose scored in the pant to send the teams into the half knotted up at 33.

The Red Wolves never trailed in the second half, outscoring the visitors 24-9 in the third quarter to lead 57-42 after three. LA Tech pulled to within 10, but Higginbottom closed things out by scoring A-State’s final seven points in the victory.

NEXT UP

A-State continues its five-game home stand on Thursday, Dec. 14, hosting North Alabama. Tip-off against the Lions inside First National Bank Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN Plus, with the radio broadcast being carried on The Ticket Radio Network stations 95.3 and 96.9 in Jonesboro.

